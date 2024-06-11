High-powered delegation from China to soon visit Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that a high-powered delegation from China will soon visit Pakistan.

He said this while addressing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today. He said his visit to China ended on a “positive note”.

“During the conversation with the Chinese ambassador at the banquet hosted by the Communist Party Secretary during my visit to Shanxi province, I got a deep feeling that the visit remained very successful,” the premier said.

He also thanked all of his cabinet members, and relevant federal secretaries for their collective efforts which led to the success of the visit.

PM Shehbaz further said that he also held a detailed discussion on the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The second phase of CPEC will start very soon which will further augment our friendly ties with China,” he added.

The statement by the PM comes after he concluded his five-day visit to the neighbouring country. During his visit, he held meetings with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies.

The PM also met Chinese President Xi Jinping and held a productive meeting, reaffirming the consensus on high-quality development of CPEC and the timely completion of major ongoing projects.

The prime minister briefed President Xi on Pakistan’s policies for economic reform and sustained growth, industrial development, agricultural modernisation and regional connectivity and the critical role played by CPEC in Pakistan’s development.