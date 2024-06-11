European stock markets advance at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened higher Tuesday, staging a modest rebound after a sell-off the previous day following EU elections in which the far-right made stunning gains.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.2 percent to 7,909.13 points and Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.1 percent to 18,520.10.

London’s FTSE 100 index added 0.2 percent to stand at 8,245.19 points.

Far-right parties performed well in EU elections over the weekend, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to call a snap parliamentary poll and plunging the bloc into political turmoil.