AIRLINK 73.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.88%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
DFML 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.63%)
DGKC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.24%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.43%)
FFBL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.32%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.15%)
HBL 105.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
HUBC 138.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUMNL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.42%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.13%)
MLCF 36.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.69%)
OGDC 119.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.09%)
PTC 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.23%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.04%)
SNGP 61.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.73%)
TRG 62.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.2%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 7,561 Decreased By -64.9 (-0.85%)
BR30 24,136 Decreased By -223.3 (-0.92%)
KSE100 72,715 Decreased By -537.9 (-0.73%)
KSE30 23,189 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.9%)
Markets

European stock markets advance at open

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2024 12:50pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened higher Tuesday, staging a modest rebound after a sell-off the previous day following EU elections in which the far-right made stunning gains.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.2 percent to 7,909.13 points and Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.1 percent to 18,520.10.

European STOXX 600 falls as French stocks roiled by political uncertainty

London’s FTSE 100 index added 0.2 percent to stand at 8,245.19 points.

Far-right parties performed well in EU elections over the weekend, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to call a snap parliamentary poll and plunging the bloc into political turmoil.

DAX FTSE 100 index French President Emmanuel Macron Europe stock markets CAC 40 index

