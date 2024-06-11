Govt to allocate Rs418.8bn to hydel, water projects

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to earmark Rs 418.8 billion for 58 hydel and water sector projects/ schemes during the fiscal year 2024-25, main allocation will be for ongoing key projects.

According to budget documents, Rs 213.224 billion will be allocated for hydel projects, of which Rs 169.328 billion is GoP allocation whereas Rs 43.896 billion is projected foreign loan.

Of total allocation of 213.224 billion for hydel projects, Rs 160.897 billion will be for Dasu hydropower project, Rs 3.602 billion Diamer Bhasha Dam project (power generation), Rs 8 billion Warsak hydroelectric power station second rehabilitation, Tarbela 5th Extension hydropower project, Rs 14.145 billion, Mangla refurbishment and upgradation project, Rs 11.034 billion, Keyal Khwar project, Rs 2.3 billion, Golan Gol Hydropower project Rs 1.594 billion, Dargai Hydroelectric power station rehabilitation and capacity enhancement from 20 to 22 MW, Rs 2.928 billion, Harpo HPP, Rs 2.8 billion and 50 MW hydropower project at Attaabad.

The government is also to earmark Rs 205.178 billion for water sector schemes across the country. These schemes/ projects have already been approved by the CDWP and ECNEC.

The key water sector projects for which allocation has been made in the budget for 2024-25 are as follows: (i) installation of telemetry system for real time discharge monitoring at 27 key sites on Indus Basin Irrigation system; (ii)Diamer Bhasha Dam Project( dam part), Rs 40.126 billion;(iii) Diamer Bhasha Dam project(LA&R), Rs 4.5 billion ;(iv) K4 Greater Water Supply Scheme, Rs 25 billion;(v) construction of Garuk storage dam district Kharan, Rs 2 billion; (vi) Chashma right Bank Canal (CRBC), lift-cum-Gravity Project, Rs 17.510 billion;(vii) remodelling of Pat Feeder Canal System in Balochistan, Rs 10 billion;(viii) umbrella PC-1 of the Flood Protection Sector Project(FPSP-III) Rs 5 billion; (ix) restoration of flood damages of Kacchi Canal project, Rs 5 billion;(x) water requirement for K-IV project improvement of Kairi Baghar Feeder and Keenjhar Lake, Rs 1 billion ;(xi) construction of small dams in District Ziarat; (xii) construction of 100 delay action damns in Balochistan, Rs 1.293 billion; (xiii) construction of Awaran Dam( revised0), Rs3 billion ;(xiv construction of Gish Kaur storage dam, Kech, Rs 2 billion ;(xv) construction of Panjgur Dam( revised Rs 3.5 billion; (xvi) Nai Gaj Dam Hydropower project, Rs 10 billion; (xvii) Mohmand Dam Hydropower project Rs 45.100 billion ;(xviii) raising of Mangla dam project, Rs 762.187 billion;(xix) Kurram Tanngi Project Rs 2.211 billion;(xx) Naulang Dam Project ADB, (PRF) $ 1.064 million equivalent Rs 300 million;(xxi) construction of Sunni Gar Dam, Khuzadar (revised) Rs 1.5 billion; and (xxii) construction of Winder Dam, district Lasbela, Rs 2.150 billion.

