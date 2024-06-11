FGEHA reviews infrastructure development issues

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) meeting held under chair of Director General Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal (retd) on Monday aimed at addressing various critical issues pertaining to infrastructure development and the enhancement of amenities within the housing authority's jurisdiction.

During the session, Director General Captain Iqbal (retd) emphasized the paramount importance of the ongoing infrastructure projects, particularly, highlighting the significance of green spaces and gardens. He underscored the commitment of the FGEHA to ensure the provision of top-notch facilities to all the allottees across apartment complexes and residential sectors.

Furthermore, the director general lauded the commendable efforts of key personnel including the directors of land, staff, finance, admin, enforcement, planning, it, and the project director. Their dedication and diligence were recognised as integral to the successful execution of various initiatives within the authority.

Several pressing issues were deliberated upon, including water supply concerns in G-13 and G-14 sectors, the imminent launch of F-12 sector, and the forthcoming auction of commercial plots. Resolutions were swiftly directed to ensure prompt redressal of these matters, with a firm commitment to prioritise their resolution.

Moreover, the meeting underscored the imperative of expediting the formulation of a new business model aimed at providing modern and comfortable accommodations to registered members. Directors were tasked with specific targets and timelines, with a mandate to furnish weekly progress reports to ensure transparency and accountability.

In line with the directive of the director general, immediate action will be taken to resume stalled projects, ensuring swift commencement of pending works. Notably, the issuance of letters pertaining to Kashmir Avenue allotments will commence forthwith, reflecting the authority's unwavering commitment to fulfilling its obligations to stakeholders.

The FGEHA remains steadfast in its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for federal government employees through the provision of superior housing facilities and infrastructure, and will continue to work tirelessly towards this end.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024