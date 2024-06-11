Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-11

Paris wheat falls on worry about Turkey’s import ban

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 03:17am

HAMBURG/PARIS: European wheat dropped on Monday on concern about Turkey’s import ban weakening global demand, but an export-friendly dip in the euro restrained falls.

Benchmark September milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext fell 1.0% to 241.25 euros ($259.08) a metric ton at 1524 GMT. Turkey will halt wheat imports from June 21 partly to protect farmers. The country is the world’s fifth largest wheat importer, buying mostly from Russia. Turkey’s decision also weakened Russian wheat prices. “Russia will have to sell wheat expected to go to Turkey in other markets,” a German trader said.

“This will mean more export competition for the EU.” European exports could benefit from a sharp drop in the euro after gains by the far right in European Parliament elections on Sunday prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to call a snap national election. “The unexpected dissolution (of the National Assembly) in France is causing turmoil in the markets,” a trader said. “Eventually, a low euro is good news for exporters.”

Showers could lessen dryness in the Black Sea, which has been punished by recent droughts, but may be too late to benefit crops, analysts said. Spain’s barley crop was underway which would reduce feed grain import demand, traders said. In Poland, a positive new crop picture was in focus.

“Polish processors managed to purchase substantial quantities of feed and milling grains during price weakness in the last two weeks, and are looking forward to a positive new crop,” one Polish trader said. “Poland’s weather is almost perfect, the whole country received enough rain during the last 10 days and with moderate temperatures, grains are growing very quickly.” Active wheat export shipments continued in Poland.

In Gdansk/Gdynia, two ships are loading 50,000 tons and 53,000 tons respectively for unknown destinations, while in Szczecin one is loading 35,000 tons for Morocco.

Wheat Emmanuel Macron Paris wheat Farmers

Comments

200 characters

Paris wheat falls on worry about Turkey’s import ban

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Expert and industry views on rate cut

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

Finally, policy rate cut 150bps to 20.5pc

PSMA allowed, albeit conditionally, export of sugar

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

July-March economic survey envisages 3.5pc growth

Exporters reject ‘final, normal tax regimes’

Govt to allocate Rs418.8bn to hydel, water projects

Read more stories