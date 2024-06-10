Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philippine economy to grow 6% this year, monetary policy should stay tight, IMF says

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2024 03:13pm

MANILA: The International Monetary Fund said on Monday the Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rebound to 6.0% this year and 6.2% in 2025, driven by consumer demand.

The Philippines’ monetary policy settings should remain sufficiently restrictive to anchor inflation expectations, the IMF said in a statement, after its team visited Manila to discuss recent economic and financial developments.

IMF greenlights further $360 million in Ghana aid

Risks to inflation remain on the upside, amid geopolitical tension and recurrent commodity price volatility, the IMF said.

The current account deficit is expected to narrow to 2.1% of GDP mainly due to a rise in goods exports and tourism, it added.

International Monetary fund

Comments

200 characters

