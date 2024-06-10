Local refineries urge PR to use domestic diesel

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Railways (PR) is said to have refused to use locally produced diesel in it’s engines without citing any technical reason.

According to a letter of May 31, 2024 addressed to secretary/chairman, Railways Division, CEO, Attock Refinery has stated that Pakistan Railways in it’s tenders for supply of high speed diesel (HSD) specifies flash point of 66 degree C minimum which is meant for only imported HSD instead of 54 degree C minimum which is the approved specification for HSD produced by the local refineries.

This anomaly rules out use of locally produced diesel by Pakistan Railways making it dependent on imported diesel.

According to sources this issue has been pending for resolution for last many years despite various correspondence and meetings by the local refineries with Railways authorities.

When contacted Adil Khattak, CEO, Attock Refinery Ltd commented he is unable to understand as to why Pakistan Railways is adamant on using specifications of 66 degree C flash point of only imported diesel when many countries like USA, Canada, European Union, Japan, China, South Korea, India and South America countries are using same or even lower flash point specs than Pakistan’s for locally produced diesel.

“We have also provided copies of Indian Railways tender specifying 35 degree C flash point much lower than Pakistan’s specs for locally produced diesel and so much so that even Pakistan Railways own Committee in May 2021 confirmed that there is no issue with using 54 degree C Flash point HSD but the matter still remains unresolved,” he added.

Khattak further stated that he personally followed up on this issue with the past Railways ministers and CEOs but for some unexplained reason the anomaly continues causing not only loss of precious foreign exchange but also making a strategic asset dependent on imported fuel.

He expressed the hope that incumbent minister, chairman and CEO will take a positive decision at the earliest resolving this longstanding issue.

