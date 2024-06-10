AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-10

MCCI chief opposes Tajir Dost Scheme

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

PESHAWAR: Provincial General Secretary of the central traders’ organisation and the President of the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Zahir Shah has opposed the Tajir Dost scheme, calling it against the interests of traders.

We will not allow a noose to be put around the neck of businessmen. We will take all possible measures for the rights of the businessmen and consultation with the stakeholders is necessary to increase the tax net, Zahir Shah said while talking to the reporters here on Sunday.

Shah said that he had expressed reservations about the Tajir Dost Scheme even a month ago and informed the other concerned authorities including Chairman FBR about these reservations.

The MCCI chief said that the business community fully agreed to broaden the tax net but new taxes shouldn’t be imposed on existing taxpayers, bureaucracy always misleads the governments, fake and incorrect data is brought out which does not increase the national income.

However, he said fraud and corruption will definitely increase. This is a business-killing scheme. We reject this scheme based on fraud, dishonesty and bias. If a trader has a high income, then that trader is ready to pay more tax, we want tax to be levied on income, MCCI chief said.

The MCCI president said the government should reduce electricity prices in the budget, revise contracts with IPPs, end load shedding,

He added natural gas tariffs should be made fair, the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project should be completed, it will provide cheap gas, and border trade with neighbouring countries should be started.

