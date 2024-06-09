T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik gets Shadab, Pakistan 88/5

Pakistan started their hunt for a modest 120-run target cautiously, scoring 35/1 in the powerplay of a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 clash between archrivals Pakistan and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Earlier, Pakistan fast bowlers returned to form just at the right time to bowl out India for 119 in 19 overs.

India had no time to settle down as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah took three wickets each for 21, respectively, while Mohammad Amir contributed with 23/2 in his four overs.

“I think we did well as a bowling unit, but this is a decent total on this track,” Amir told the presenter when asked about the wicket during the innings break.

“We need to bat well and sensibly. It’s a bit tricky. We need to start well and finish well,” he added.

Pakistan Innings

PAKISTAN 95/5 (17.5)

PAKISTAN 90/5 (17)

WICKET: Bouncer does the work again for Hardik Pandya. Shadab departs for 7-ball 4.

PAKISTAN 85/4 (16)

Pakistan have slowed down considerably, scoring 5 runs in the last two overs.

PAKISTAN 83/4 (15)

WICKET: Jasprit Bumrah bowls Mohammad Rizwan. He departs for 44-ball 31.

PAKISTAN 80/3 (14)

FOUR: Imad’s outside edge flies through the slips for four.

PAKISTAN 73/3 (13)

WICKET: Hardik bounces Fakhar out. He departs for 8-ball 13.

PAKISTAN 72/2 (12)

FOUR: Fakhar flicks Arshdeep off his pads for a four.

PAKISTAN 66/2 (11)

SIX: Fakhar Zaman charges out and smacks Axar for a huge six.

WICKET: Axar Patel strikes on his first ball. Usman Khan trapped leg before wicket. He departs for 15-ball 13.

PAKISTAN - 57/1 (10)

FOUR: Mohammad Rizwan plays a lovely inside-out drive to get his first boundary in 36 balls.

PAKISTAN - 51/1 (9)

FOUR: Usman Khan comes down the track and slaps Hardik Pandya over cover for a four.

PAKISTAN - 42/1 (8)

PAKISTAN - 38/1 (7)

PAKISTAN - 35/1 (6)

SIX: Rizwan comes down the track and deposits Hardik Pandya over extra-cover for a maximum.

PAKISTAN - 26/1 (5)

WICKET: Jasprit Bumrah removes Babar Azam for 13.

PAKISTAN - 21/0 (4)

PAKISTAN - 19/0 (3)

PAKISTAN - 15/0 (2)

FOUR: Babar Azam drives Mohammad Siraj for his first boundary of the innings.

PAKISTAN - 9/0 (1)

Innings: Pakistan need 120 runs to win.

India Innings

INDIA: 119/10 - (19 overs)

WICKET: Arshdeep got run out for 9.

INDIA: 113/9 - (18 overs)

WICKET: Haris sends Bumrah back for a first-ball duck.

WICKET: Dangerous Hardik Pandya departs for 7. Haris Rauf gets his second wicket.

FOUR: Hardik Pandya cuts this for a four.

INDIA: 106/7 - (17 overs)

FOUR: Arshdeep Singh heaves this one away.

INDIA: 100/7 - (16 overs)

INDIA: 96/7 - (15 overs)

WICKET: Jadeja tries to dab it, but it floats to Imad Wasim at short cover.

WICKET: Pant miscues this one as Babar Azam completes the catch. He departs at 42.

INDIA: 96/5 - (14 overs)

WICKET: Naseem strikes for the third time. He removes Shivam Dube for 9-ball 3.

INDIA: 94/4 - (13 overs)

INDIA: 90/4 - (12 overs)

WICKET: Haris Rauf’s slower one does the trick. Suryakumar holes one out to cover. He is gone for 7.

INDIA: 89/3 - (11 overs)

FOUR: Pant reverse-sweeps Imad Wasim for a four. He is now in his 40s.

INDIA: 81/3 - (10 overs)

FOUR: It’s three in three by Pant. He’s on fire.

FOUR: Pant paddle-sweeps Haris for another four.

FOUR: It’s a slow ball from Haris and driven over the covers for four.

INDIA: 68/3 - (9 overs)

INDIA: 62/3 - (8 overs)

WICKET: Naseem Shah removes Axar Patel for 20.

INDIA: 50/2 - (6 overs)

FOUR: Another edge, another boundary over slips.

FOUR: Rishab Pant’s outside edge flew over slip for a boundary.

INDIA: 38/2 - (5 overs)

SIX: Axar cuts Shaheen’s bouncer over the keeper’s head for a maximum.

FOUR: Axar’s inside edge runs towards the boundary.

INDIA: 20/2 - (3 overs)

WICKET: Shaheen among wickets as Rohit Sharma departs for 13.

INDIA: 19/1 - (2 overs)

WICKET: Naseem Shah gets Virat Kohli

FOUR: It’s a half-volley and Kohli drives it sweetly through covers for four.

INDIA - 8/0 - (1 overs)

SIX: Rohit Sharma flicks Shaheen Afridi for a six over the onside.

TOSS: The toss for the high-voltage game was delayed by 30 minutes due to a heavy downpour. Play was scheduled to begin at 8pm Pakistan time, but it began to rain again. Play finally resumed at 8:20pm.

Earlier, AccuWeather had predicted 50 percent chances of rain just before the toss time.

The pitch

The two-paced wicket and slow outfield at Nassau County, New York, remained in focus for several days ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between Pakistan and India.

It is the first time that the pitch has garnered more attention ahead of the blockbuster clash. The drop-in pitch at Nassau County played dangerously during the India vs Ireland match with skipper Rohit Sharma getting hit on his arm.

With the wicket under the scan, the International Cricket Council on Thursday issued a statement recognising that the pitches used at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup have not been as consistent as expected and the groundsmen were working hard to find a solution and deliver the “best possible surfaces” for the remaining games.

“T20 Inc and the ICC recognize that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted,” ICC said in a statement.

“The world-class grounds team has been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches,” it added.

Team Watch

Pakistan

Pakistan are on the back foot after a shocking loss at the hands of co-hosts USA on Thursday. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was the top-scorer (44) for Pakistan on Thursday, did not hold back when describing his team’s performance as “subpar” and “disappointing” in a post-match press conference in Dallas.

“I am upset,” Babar said in response to a question.

“We are not playing good in all three departments. We are better than that. In the bowling in the first six overs we were not taking wickets, in the middle overs the spinners are not taking wickets and then there’s pressure on us.”

The Greenshirts have a history of unexpected losses at mega events. They lost a low-scoring affair against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 and were then humiliated by Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai.

After the shock USA loss, Pakistan are in a tight spot. However, they might utilise coach Gary Kristen’s inside knowledge of Team India as he has ample coaching experience with India and in the IPL and knows the Indian team inside out.

India: India, on the contrary, will be high in confidence after comfortably winning their first game against Ireland on Wednesday. Unlike Pakistan, most Indian players are in good touch, which was on display during their opening game, which they won by eight wickets.

Head-to-Head

India have dominated Pakistan at the T20I World Cups with a 6-1 lead over archrivals. Each of the last five T20 WC games between the two have been won by chasing teams.

Team Update:

Pakistan

Pakistan are playing Imad Wasim, who recovered from a rib injury just in time, in place of out-of-form Azam Khan. Imad’s inclusion will not only strengthen the middle order but also provide an extra bowling option to Babar Azam.

Playing XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

India

India are unchanged.

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Siraj