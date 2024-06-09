AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Sports

Pakistan’s Imad set to return for India clash

AFP Published 09 Jun, 2024 12:32am

NEW YORK: Pakistan have been given a much-needed boost ahead of Sunday’s clash with India at the T20 World Cup with all-rounder Imad Wasim passed fit to play.

Imad had to sit out Pakistan’s opening game – the humiliating defeat to the USA in Dallas - and had missed the final match of their pre-tournament series with England with what was reported to be a rib injury.

But Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten told the pre-match press conference that they would be able to call on the 35-year-old left-arm spinner.

“He will be available,” said the South African, who took over the reigns of the Pakistan team in April.

T20 World Cup 2024: USA pull off Super Over win over Pakistan

Kirsten was unable to give any details of Pakistan’s likely line-up as he said he was waiting on fitness updates on other players.

But the coach said that whoever took the field would not need any extra-motivation to bounce back from the painful defeat to the USA with a win against Pakistan’s arch-rivals.

“It’s never nice not winning games of cricket for any player. They’re trying their best. It’s never nice. I don’t think I needed to motivate this team for this game,” he said.

“I think the important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team. Yes, we need individuals to make good performances, but playing games like this, I think is a real team effort.

“It’s a big game, so we’re going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. The team’s motivated. I mean, if that’s what you’re questioning, two days ago is forgotten. We can’t take it back. It’s gone. So, we move on,” he said.

