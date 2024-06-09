T20 World Cup: onic showcases powerful montage at One Times Square to rally behind Pak team

ISLAMABAD: onic, Pakistan’s leading digital telco brand, proudly announced its unwavering support for the Pakistani cricket team in their highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 match against India.

In a bold and symbolic gesture, onic showcased a powerful montage at One Times Square, New York, to rally behind the team.

Last year, our resilient Pakistani team stood alone in a sea of blue, with Indian supporters vastly outnumbering ours. This year, onic is determined to change that narrative by lighting up One Times Square with our message of solidarity and pride, demonstrating that our team is never alone, regardless of the match’s outcome.

“This initiative highlights our commitment to standing by the Pakistani cricket team through every high and low,” said Omer Bin Tariq– General Manager, onic. “By illuminating one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, we aim to send a powerful message of unity and support that transcends borders.”

