AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-09

Japanese rubber futures rally

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2024 03:10am

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures hit a nearly 3-month high on Friday, tracking a rally in the Shanghai market amid concerns over tight supplies and optimism that central banks’ interest rate cuts will help economic growth.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for November delivery finished up 15.5 yen, or 4.5%, at 357.2 yen ($2.3) per kg, after reaching 357.8 yen, its highest since March 19. It rose 4.8% for the week, in a fifth straight weekly gain.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery soared 810 yuan to finish at 16,020 yuan ($2,212) per metric ton, its highest closing since February 2021. “Limited supplies from producing countries following a period of seasonal output drop could have driven the gains,” said Jiong Gu, an analyst at Yutaka Trusty Securities Co.

Producers’ reluctance to sell in light of new European Union deforestation rules, which may provide them an opportunity to obtain premiums, could also have contributed to a sense of tightness, he added.

A law approved by the EU - set to come into force at the end of this year - aims to prevent agricultural commodities linked to deforestation around to world from entering the European market, which could affect a flow of palm oil, coffee, cocoa and rubber.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures rally

Meeting with POWERCHINA chief: PM briefed about clean, low-carbon energy prospects

Chinese CZK Huarui Group to invest in Pakistan

Punjab, Sindh propose Rs1.463trn ADPs for FY25

FY24 exports likely to register over 10pc growth YoY

Belt and Road cooperation: Pakistan, China commit to carry out 8 major steps

Competition law & policy: CCP inks MoU with China’s SAMR

Pakistan for greater D-8 role to get Israeli aggression ended

Coal supply to Lucky plant: Leghari moves Murad as SECMC fails to honour commitments

SECP proposes assessment of crops, livestock insurance

KP Sales Tax on Services Act: Attachment of accounts sans show-cause proposed

Read more stories