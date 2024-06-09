AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-09

Malaysian palm oil higher on firm crude

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2024 03:10am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil rose for a second consecutive session on Friday, tracking firm crude oil prices, although the market logged a weekly loss.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.4% higher at 3,976 ringgit ($848.12) per metric ton. The contract has lost over 2% this week.

A lack of demand and rising supplies are likely to keep a lid on prices, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

“This 3,800-4,000 ringgit trading range will continue unless we see really good demand.” Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 1.8%, while its palm oil contract rose 2%. Both contracts were also down for the week.

Meanwhile, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.5%.

Palm oil prices are influenced by the movements of related oils as they vie for a portion of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were little changed after rising in the previous session as reassurances from OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia indicated readiness to pause or reverse output agreements.

Higher crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil higher on firm crude

Meeting with POWERCHINA chief: PM briefed about clean, low-carbon energy prospects

Chinese CZK Huarui Group to invest in Pakistan

Punjab, Sindh propose Rs1.463trn ADPs for FY25

FY24 exports likely to register over 10pc growth YoY

Belt and Road cooperation: Pakistan, China commit to carry out 8 major steps

Competition law & policy: CCP inks MoU with China’s SAMR

Pakistan for greater D-8 role to get Israeli aggression ended

Coal supply to Lucky plant: Leghari moves Murad as SECMC fails to honour commitments

SECP proposes assessment of crops, livestock insurance

KP Sales Tax on Services Act: Attachment of accounts sans show-cause proposed

Read more stories