Pakistan hopes India to create ‘conducive environment’ for advancement of peace: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hoped the upcoming Indian government to take steps to create a “conducive environment” for the advancement of peace and resolution of longstanding disputes, including the Jammu and Kashmir issue for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries, as Narendra Modi is set to take oath as India’s prime minister for a third term on Sunday.

Speaking at her weekly news briefing in response to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan desired cooperative relations with all its neighbours, including India.

“We have consistently advocated constructive dialogue and engagement to resolve all outstanding issues, including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. However, India’s action of August 5, 2019 has vitiated the bilateral environment,” she said.

She also pointed out the increasing negative campaign against Pakistan, especially during the recent electoral campaign, saying that despite all the rhetoric, Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence.

“We want peace and stability in the region. Pakistan has been acting in a responsible manner despite the difficulties and rhetoric coming from India. We hope that India will take steps to create a conducive environment advancement of peace and resolution of longstanding disputes for the mutual benefit of the people of both Pakistan and India,” she added.

Modi is set to be India’s prime minister for a third time in the recent elections in which his BJP’s majority was slashed by a resurgent opposition. Modi found himself unexpectedly reliant on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to reach a parliamentary majority after his BJP fell short of the 272 needed to form the next government. However, the NDA managed to bag 293 seats against the opposition’s 232 seats.

Talking about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s China visit, she said that Pakistan-China relationship is time-tested and this relationship has served both the countries over the last several decades.

“It is a mutually beneficial partnership and every time, our leadership meet, they reaffirmed this relationship and partnership. We commit to going forward in a positive direction and building on the momentum of the relationship to ensure that no adversary of Pakistan and China creates trouble for this relationship,” she said.

She said that Pakistan and China on Friday signed 23 MoUs and agreements aimed at deepening cooperation in transport infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, health, water and socio-economic development and others of mutual interest.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held delegation-level talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday morning, adding that the two leaders reaffirmed that the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership was characterised by mutual trust, shared principles and strategic convergence.

They also expressed the unwavering support to each other on core issues, she added.

She said that the two leaders expressed continued commitment and support for the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the timely completion of all ongoing projects.

“The two sides also expressed their firm commitment to protect CPEC from its detractors and adversaries. The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan,” she added.

The two sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, including strengthening institutional linkages at all tiers and in all spheres of bilateral cooperation. “Pakistan and China will also continue to consult closely on issues of regional and global significance and multilateral fora, especially during the two-year tenure of Pakistan as anon-permanent member of the UN Security Council,” she said.

In the meetings and events in China, including the Business Conference in Shenzhen, the prime minister has encouraged Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and develop joint ventures, she said.

She added that a number of MoUs have been signed with Chinese businesses in economy, green energy, textiles and manufacturing.

About Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-2026, she said that Pakistan looks forward to working closely with the other members of the UN Security Council and with the broader UN membership for upholding the UN Charter and pursuing the vision of preventing war and promoting peace; fostering global prosperity and promoting universal respect for human rights.

Talking about the situation in Gaza, she said that Pakistan strongly condemns the horrific bombing of Israeli forces on the UNRWA-run Al-Sardi School in Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza that led to multiple deaths of mostly women and children.

“This attack is another crime in a series of attacks against civilians including an IDP camp last week that resulted in the deaths of 45 Palestinians. The deliberate targeting of civilian population and facilities is a grave violation of international law and constitutes war crimes,” she said.

She said Pakistan also strongly condemns the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by hundreds of Israeli extremists under the protection of Israeli police forces.

Commenting on the recent European Union report on human rights, she said that Pakistan is a country with its laws and Constitution. She said that Pakistan’s constitution guarantees human rights protections and the country’s courts underwrite the fundamental freedoms and human rights of individuals in light of Pakistani laws and the Pakistani Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024