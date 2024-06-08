Iddat case: Court seeks arguments on plea of IK, Bibi

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday again sought arguments against plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi seeking suspension of sentence and an early hearing of their appeal against the verdict of the trial court in the Iddat case against them.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the case, issued notices to both parties and sought arguments on plea of Khan and his wife till June 11.

PTI lawyer Niazullah Niazi appeared before the court.

Niazi, while arguing before the court said that the court by using its power can club the applications of both Khan and his wife and can fix it for hearing. Despite that we have filed a separate application for Khan, he said.

The judge remarked that one of the accused filed a plea seeking an early hearing and it is the duty of the court to balance the matter.

The judge told Khan’s counsel you have filed an application before the court on a simple paper and therefore, attach an affidavit with it.

No one had made respondent in the application, he said.

Niazi told the court that earlier a court reserved its judgment and fixed May 29 for its announcement but then the judge requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to transfer it to another court. The IHC transferred it to another court, he said.

The court, after hearing the arguments, sought arguments on Khan and his wife’s applications seeking an early hearing of the case on June 11.

The petition filed by Bushra Bibi’s lawyer requested an early hearing of the matter and the fixation of the suspension of sentence.

“That applicant is serving a sentence in Adiala jail vide judgment dated February passed by Judicial Magistrate East, Islamabad,” the application says, adding that the aforementioned judgment, issued by the Judicial Magistrate Islamabad East, was assailed by the applicant before the sessions judge Islamabad East, accompanied by an application for the suspension of sentence, on February 3, 2024.

The proceedings included comprehensive hearings involving the parties and the complainant.

