Jun 08, 2024
Pakistan

SSGC removes 689 illegal gas connections

Published 08 Jun, 2024

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company’s Operation Grift is going strong. With the intensions to uprooting the evil known as gas theft, the Company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) team, along with the Customer Relation Department (CRD) teams, carried out multiple raids across Sindh and Balochistan, where they disconnected 669 illegal gas connections.

Recently, CRD survey team of Dodo Khan, identified that residents of Rashdi Goth II in Maymar Zone extended gas connections illegally which were supplying gas to 400 residents. Meanwhile, in Bhandani colony, FB area, extended 3 illegal gas connections, while in Gulitan-e-Jauhar, Block-18, 51 residents were found to be accessing gas from the Company’s service line illegally. Over at 2/E Nazimabad No.2 Area, 15 residents were found to be involved in gas theft, while at B1 area near masjid-e-Muhammadi, FB 12 residents had illegally extended gas.

In another survey, plot J40S, B area, near Ishaq tela in FB was supplying gas to 14 residents through illegal gas extensions, whereas, in R24, KDA Empl Coop H S, near Safari Bangalows Maymar, 10 residents were illegally obtaining gas via rubber pipe extensions, and 16 residents were involved in the same crime at D309, esquire shopping Maymar.

In Hyderabad, Latifabad, 48 illegal gas connections were removed, where the residents were stealing gas through overhead rubber pipes. Meanwhile, at UmraniMohallah, KachiAbadi, Tando Agha and Tando Mir Mehmood, Hyderabad, 36 illegal gas connections were removed, which were supplying gas to nearly 89 houses. All clamps and pipes used for illegally accessing gas were removed on spot and appropriate claims will be raised against those involved in gas theft.

In Upper Sindh, a total of 7 disconnections were made, with 6 disconnections in Nawabshah and 1 in Larkana respectively. Whereas in Upper Balochistan, 37 and 33 illegal gas connections were removed in multiple zones of Pishin, and Quetta respectively.

The SS&CGTO team, on a tip off, conducted a joint raid with SSGC Police and SSGC’s Recovery Department at Mashallah Huzaifa Pakwan at Panhwar Goth, Near Lucky Style Mill, Malir. There, the team found the culprit to be using gas directly through service line. FIR has been registered against Muhammad Ramzan S/o Fazal-ur-Rehman and appropriate claims will be raised against him.

Gas Theft is a serious crime against the community and SSGC urges anyone who has knowledge about gas theft incidences to come forward and report them to the Company.

