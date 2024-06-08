Lahore DC directed to decide PTI’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the deputy commissioner Lahore to decide an application of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a workers' convention at Mochi Gate.

Earlier, the petitioner a local leader of PTI Asghar Gujar through his counsel argued that a request was submitted to the DC Lahore for permission to hold a workers’ convention at Mochi Gate scheduled on June 9.

He said the DC had not made a decision even after several days passed.

The counsel argued that the Constitution guarantees every political party a complete freedom to hold meetings, processions, and rallies.

He alleged that the PTI’s political activities were being hindered while other political and religious parties were given full freedom to hold meetings, processions, and rallies. He asked the court to order the DC to grant permission for the convention.

