Turkiye envoy visits UAF

FAISALABAD: Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmed Pacaci visited University of Agriculture Faisalabad and met Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, deans and directors.

During the meeting, it was agreed to further strengthen linkages between the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and the institutions of Turkiye and promote cooperation in the field of seeds and agricultural machinery.

Mehmed Pacaci said that the relations between the two countries are based on friendship and brotherhood and relations in the fields of education and agriculture will be further cemented.

Appreciating the teaching and research services of UAF, he expressed hope that this university will continue their active role in the coming years as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024