AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-08

Railways Pakistan, Russia sign MoU to enhance cooperation

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the Railway sector.

A statement, released by Pakistan Railways (PR) here on Friday, said the MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) aiming at exploring the opportunities for implementing railway upgrade projects and other initiatives within this crucial sector.

It said the MoU was signed by Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali from the Pakistan side and Deputy Transport Minister DS Zverev from the Russian side.

It further said the MoU also established a framework for potential future collaboration with relevant companies operating in that sector.

Furthermore, it seeks to enhance and streamline international cargo transport.

A senior official privy to the developments when contacted, told this correspondent that the Russian government was keen to engage with Pakistan in Railways’ upgradation projects, adding that in October-November a meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission is to be held in Russia where further modalities will be discussed.

When the official was asked about the possible expansion of the Trans-Afghan rail link to Russia, he said the Russian rail network was the fifth largest rail network in the world and if the Trans-Afghan rail link was successfully implemented it would surely connect Pakistan to Russia through Kazakhstan. The project will support both passenger and freight services, tourism and would contribute in regional trade and economic growth.

Another official said the government of Pakistan was seriously exploring all available options to expand regional connectivity for which the railways were the best option. He further said that recently Pakistan and Kazakhstan had agreed to expand the Trans-Afghan rail link to enhance rail connectivity to boost transit, bilateral, and regional trade.

The present government of Afghanistan is seriously working with Pakistan on the Trans-Afghan Railways project, in case the project faces some problems in Afghanistan, Pakistan will seriously consider utilisation of an alternative route Pakistan-Iran-Kazak route for regional connectivity, an official responding to a question said. He further said Pakistan and Iran were already connected through the Railway Network.

In 2023, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan signed a joint protocol of connecting the Uzbek rail network with Pakistan through Termiz in Uzbekistan, Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar in Afghanistan, and culminate in Pakistan via the Kharlachi border crossing in the Kurram District and reach district Kohat where already Rail link exists.

He further said that in the fiscal year 2023-24 PR is all set to meet the revenue generation target of Rs85 billion and so far it has generated almost Rs75 billion. He said the government of Pakistan had decided to not privatise Railways and was exploring all options to modernise the railways as it was the most reliable and cheapest way of freight, passengers and trade option.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Railways mou Pakistan and Russia SPIEF

Comments

200 characters

Railways Pakistan, Russia sign MoU to enhance cooperation

NEC constituted

Wind power project accuses NPCC of showing bias

Jul-Apr govt debt stock up 8.6pc to Rs66.08trn YoY

FD agrees to provide Rs1.2trn for FY25 PSDP

New EFF: IMF to support a home-grown programme

Pakistan, China ink 23 MoUs

Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report: Jailed PTI founder owns up to posting controversial tweet

Ogra allows three refineries to export HSFO in June, July

Port of Mombasa: Kenya authorises release of 1,300 containers of rice

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit

Read more stories