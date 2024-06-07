Punjab Special body to consider proposed amendments

LAHORE: In a move towards enhancing legislative efficiency and transparency, the Special Committee of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab chaired by the Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, convened at the new Assembly building to consider proposed amendments aimed at reforming the Assembly’s operational procedures and strengthening governance, specifically with regards to the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, 1997.

The Committee was set up by the Speaker to enhance the legislative process, making it efficient, transparent, and introducing accountability in it. The Committee proposed changes taking inspiration from best practices from the National Assembly of Pakistan, the Senate, as well as other legislatures from around the world.

In its first meeting the Committee approved the following key amendments to the Assembly Rules:

A significant amendment proposed by the Committee is the inclusion of indigenous languages, like, Punjabi, Seraiki, Potohari, and Mewati as the languages of the Assembly proceedings alongside Urdu and English. This move is step towards decolonization and aims to reflect and respect the linguistic diversity of Punjab’s population, promoting inclusivity within legislative discussions.

Other key proposals included conferring the “suo moto” powers upon the standing committees of the Punjab Assembly, allowing them to independently examine matters without needing prior approval from the Speaker. This change is intended to enhance the committees’ effectiveness and responsiveness, making the legislature more democratic.

Discussions included the introduction of designating the existing Business Advisory Committee to act as the ‘Committee on Ethics’. This body would be responsible for reviewing and ensuring the implementation of a newly proposed Code of Conduct for Assembly members, establishing its procedural rules, and undertaking additional functions as assigned by the Speaker. In addition to this, the Committee also proposed introducing a comprehensive Code of Conduct for Assembly members, appended to the Rules of Procedure. This code is designed to uphold ethical standards, integrity, and accountability among members, thereby enhancing the Assembly’s credibility.

The committee also considered measures to ensure and encourage public access to the Assembly.

Another major proposal under review was mandating that resolutions unanimously adopted by the Assembly be binding on the Cabinet. This ensures that such resolutions are implemented as part of the Cabinet’s collective responsibility, reinforcing the Assembly’s legislative authority.

“Parliamentary committees play a crucial role in the functioning of the parliamentary system of government, ensuring a system of checks and balances, and their establishment is a shared responsibility of all political parties,” stated Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

During the meeting, the Committee and the Speaker commended Advocate Usama Khawar Ghumman, for his efforts regarding the amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly.

Senior parliamentarians from treasury and opposition attended the meeting. From treasury Sami Ullah Khan, Ahmed Iqbal Chaudhry, Syed Akbar Nawani, and Amina Hassan participated in the meeting. From the opposition Members of the opposition, including Malik Aftab Ahmad Khan, Ahmer Rashid Bhatti, whose father has advocated for Punjab language in the Assembly for decades, and Junaid Afzal Sahi, also attended the meeting.

The impact of these amendments is expected to be profound, promoting ethical behaviour, improving public engagement, and ensuring prompt and transparent legislative actions. These reforms are poised to strengthen the democratic process and bolster public trust in the Assembly, setting new standards for legislative practices in Pakistan.

