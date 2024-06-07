Intra-party elections: PTI lambastes ECP for its inordinate delay

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday lambasted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its inordinate delay in announcing its verdict on the party's intra-party elections.

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan, in a statement issued here, said that the delaying tactics being used by the ECP are an insult to democracy as it has no regard for the democratic norms of a civilized society.

He also questioned the ECP that under which law it delisted the party’s intra-party elections’ case for the second time, adding the commission was instrumental in violation of the constitution and democracy in the country.

He said that the commission should issue the certificate and return the iconic bat electoral symbol to PTI instead of delaying the issue of intra-party elections without any valid reason.

In the history of the country, he added, there is no precedence where an electoral watchdog had ever violated the constitution so blatantly as the ECP-headed Sikander Sultan is doing.

He accused the ECP of dancing to the tune of undemocratic, unconstitutional, and non-political forces in its bid to fulfill the disgusting agenda of expelling PTI from the political arena on technical grounds, adding the wish of both CEC Raja and his handlers will never be fulfilled.

