IGP directed to get recover Mashwani’s two brothers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the inspector general of police Punjab to get recover two brothers of PTI social media head Azhar Mashwani and produce before the court on Friday (today).

The court was hearing a petition of Qazi Habibur Rehman, the father of the alleged abducted Zahoorul Hassan and Mazharul Hassan.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel alleged that the detenus were in illegal custody of the law enforcing agencies.

The court asked the counsel as to why he did not approach the police first.

The lawyer said previously both of them were detained for 100 days and then released and added, the petitioner was also picked up.

He said the petitioner and his family members were being targeted for political victimization.

The court asked the counsel who detained them for 100 days.

The counsel said the authorities did not disclose as they were released on their own. The court, therefore, directed the Punjab IGP to recover the alleged detenus.

