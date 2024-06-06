Sindh and Balochistan : Many illegal SSGC gas connections removed, one held

KARACHI: On a tip off, SS&CGTO Operation Wing along with SSGC Police and Recovery Department conducted a joint raid in a Biryani and Pakwan Centre at Orangi Town, Karachi.

The culprit was using gas directly through service line. SSGC Police has registered FIR against Muhammad Ibrahim S/o Abdul Kareem, who was involved in this crime and was arrested on spot.

Meanwhile, as the crackdown against gas theft intensifies, SSGC’s CRD and SS&CGTO teams find themselves successfully removing illegal connections across the Company’s franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

In a recent survey, the CRD team identified Mehmoodabad Society, Pak Avenue, Block 19 – Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Golimar, Nazimabad Zone, and Liaquatabad No. 7, F B Area zone, as some of the areas in which gas theft was prevalent. The residents of these areas had illegally extended gas to a wide number of household, which were identified during the survey, and all of their illegal connections have been removed. A total of 136 houses were involved in this crime, whereby, they were receiving gas by directly accessing the Company’s main distribution line through illegal extensions.

On the other hand, the fight against gas theft continues in Upper Sindh, and Balochistan. Seven disconnections were recently carried out in Nawabshah zone, whereras, eight illegal connections were removed in Larkana zone, and a total of 22 disconnections were made in several other areas of Sindh.

Balochistan has seen a considerable rise in gas theft incidences, which is being curbed by the dedicated teams who are working day and night to eliminate this menace. 18 connections were pinched aboveground and five were disconnected from M-tee out of which 22 disconnections belonged to non-customers and one to customer who had installed a fake meter, in Pishin zone. 16 illegal connections were removed in Saryab, whereas, 14 illegal connections were disconnected in Cantt Zone, Quetta, where residents had installed overhead and underground clamps to steal gas, while four had installed fake meters. Meanwhile, in Samangli zone, 11 illegal connections were removed.

Appropriate claims will be raised against gas thieves, and crackdown against such miscreants will be intensified.

