AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-06

Rs520m approved for paeds cardiac unit at NICVD

PPI Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over the 82nd Governing Body meeting of the National Institute of Cardiovascular (NICVD) at the CM House on Wednesday, approved an additional fund of Rs520 million to establish Paeds Cardiac Unit on the two floors of the new under-construction building.

The Governing Body considering the heavy workload of Peads cardiac patients decided that two floors of the new building would be functionalised for Peads cardiac treatment. The CM approved an additional Rs520 million to make both floors functional.

The Governing Body was told that procurement of MRI machines was approved for Rs628.3 million during the current financial year 2023-2024 for the facilitation of the Stroke Intervention Program. The machine (MRI) was purchased to evaluate the cardiac masses, cardio-myopathy workup viability study, and ischemic stroke on brain MRI for both cardiac and brain imaging along with cardiac and non-cardiac conditions for the needs of patients but funds have not been released. The CM directed the finance department to release the funds.

The Sindh government approved Rs8 billion as grant-in-aid/ budget for NICVD for the financial year 2023-24. Due to the significant inflation experienced over the past two years, coupled with the substantial escalation of dollar-based cost; the stroke intervention program, as well as, the increased expenses related to employees; imported equipment and disposables and increased total cost of procedures and tests resultant in increase of overall expenditures of NICVD.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Government NICVD Paeds Cardiac Unit

