AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil erases early gains to close lower; monthly data in focus

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2024 04:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures shed early gains to close lower for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, as the market braced for export and production data from the world’s second-biggest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 14 ringgit, or 0.36% lower, at 3,907 ringgit ($831.98) per metric ton, after rising as much as 0.77% earlier in the day.

The contract lost 3.83% on Tuesday, its steepest daily decline since May 31, 2023.

“Today crude palm oil futures is having a correction from yesterday’s sell off on the back of supportive Dalian and Chicago Board of Trade soyoil market while awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, referring to the monthly data on production, export and stock due to be released on June 10.

Malaysian palm oil inventories by the end of May were seen at 1.75 million metric tons according to the median estimate of 10 traders, planters and analysts polled by Reuters, up 0.39% from 1.74 million tons recorded by MPOB at the end of April.

Palm oil falls more than 3% on weaker Dalian contracts and crude oil

Exports of palm oil products were estimated to have jumped by 14.32% in the same period to 1.41 million tons due to recovery in palm’s competitive price to soybean oil in May.

The MPOB is scheduled to release its monthly palm oil data on June 10.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 0.56%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.13%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.25%.

European Union palm oil imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 3.12 million tons by June 2, lower than the 3.85 million tons imported a year earlier, data from the European Commission showed.

India’s palm oil imports rose by 12.4% in May from the previous month to a four-month high as the recent correction in prices led to higher purchases, five dealers told Reuters.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil erases early gains to close lower; monthly data in focus

PM in China pledges to protect Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Airlink inks MoU with China’s IMIKI Corporation to manufacture smart wearable devices

SBP expected to cut rates by 100bps, Reuters poll shows

Power Division rejects reports of ending net metering policy

ADB approves $250mn loan to boost public-private partnerships in Pakistan

Indian shares surge as Modi’s allies pledge support to form government

Oil near four-month low on OPEC+ supply outlook and US stocks

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

Read more stories