Euro 2024: Germany factfile

AFP Published 05 Jun, 2024 12:00pm

BERLIN: Factfile on Germany ahead of Euro 2024, which starts on June 14:

Previous Euro performance: 13 participations, winners 1972, 1980 (as West Germany), 1996

Other honours: World Cup winners 1954, 1974, 1990 (as West Germany), 2014

FIFA ranking: 16th

Nickname: Die Mannschaft (The Team), Nationalelf (The National Eleven)

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Star players: Manuel Neuer, Florian Wirtz, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Jamal Musiala

Main clubs: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen

How did they qualify: Hosts

Pre-Euro friendlies:

  • Germany 0 Ukraine 0 (June 3)

  • Germany v Greece (June 7)

  • Germany’s 27-man squad (one to be cut pre-tournament)

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alex Nuebel (Stuttgart), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstaedt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid/ESP), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Fuehrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Brighton/ENG), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona/ESP), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Fuellkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal/ENG), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

