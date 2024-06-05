AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-05

Bilawal expresses grief over loss of lives

Published 05 Jun, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the deaths of miners in the incidents of gas leakage and firing in Balochistan.

Bilawal, Tuesday, expressed regret over the gas spill in the mine in Sanjadi and the deaths in the firing incident in Dukki.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families affected by the gas leakage accident in Sanjadi. Bilawal expressed serious concern over the daily accidents and deaths in the mining sector.

He said that the killing of two labourers as a result of firing in Dukki is condemnable, and the accused should be arrested immediately.

He said that the government of Balochistan should ensure the implementation of laws in the mining sector and the protection of miners.

