Pakistan Print 2024-06-05

By-polls on PP-32: ECP reserves verdict on Elahi’s plea

Published 05 Jun, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pervaiz Elahi for by-elections on PP-32.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja conducted the hearing.

The counsel for Pervaiz Elahi said that they had not even allowed his client to submit his nomination papers in the by-election on April 21.

He contended that the by-polls were rigged massively as 70 polling agents of his client – Perviaz Elahi – were arrested by Punjab police from 168 polling stations on the day of the by-elections.

He argued that 70 of their polling agents were named in the first information report (FIR) on the pretext of road blocking where there is no truth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

