AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,245 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 74,667 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 23,919 No Change 0 (0%)
Jun 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-05

Country records its second driest May since 1961

Recorder Report Published June 5, 2024 Updated June 5, 2024 07:40am

LAHORE: The month of May has stood as the second driest May since 1961 with national area-weighted rainfall of 5.0 mm, which was excessively below average (-66%), said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). It said the driest ever 3.6 mm was recorded back in 1988.

According to the report, the regions in all too have recorded excessively below average rainfall.

The heaviest one-day rainfall of 56.0 mm occurred at Kakul (KP) on 13th and coincidently, the same station also has been the wettest place with monthly total rainfall of 63.0mm.

Meanwhile, the national mean monthly temperature stood at 30.44 °C for Pakistan (with +1.50 °C anomaly) was warmer than country-average of 28.94 °C.

So, far as the daytime (maximum) temperature at the country-level is concerned, it was 38.33 °C (with +2.07°C anomaly) and was also significantly warmer than the country average of 36.26 °C. The night time (minimum) temperature at country level, on the other hand, was 22.49 °C (with +1.37°C anomaly) was also warmer than the countrywide average of 21.12 °C.

The hottest day during the month of May was observed at Mohenjo-Daro (Sindh) when it recorded a maximum temperature of 52.5 °C on 26th May whereas Jacobabad (Sindh) found to be the warmest place with a mean monthly maximum temperature of 46.7 °C. The coldest night temperature (-1.5°C) of the month was recorded at Kalam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, KP) on 1st May 2024, which too happened to be the coolest place with mean monthly minimum temperature of 6.8 °C.

It may be noted that the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) turned into a neutral phase (neither La Niña nor El Niño) with sea surface temperatures (SSTs) being around -0.1°C over the central equatorial Pacific.

International models forecast further cooling of the central and eastern equatorial Pacific in the months ahead. The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has turned into positive phase.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PMD Rainfall Pakistan Meteorological Department pakistan weather hot and dry weather

Comments

200 characters

Country records its second driest May since 1961

Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

PRL, ED Investment may establish a joint group

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Govt to discuss agri, livestock issues with Malaysian PM

TDRO fails to provide relief to importers, exporters

Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC

Transactions in PKR between Gwadar free zone, tariff area allowed

Lack of coordination between depts: FBR’s efforts aimed at broadening tax base hit a snag

Offices of Senate chairman, NA Speaker: FO ‘recovers’ copies of controversial cypher

AGPR, other offices: FD clarifies funds authorisation strategy

Read more stories