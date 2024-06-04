AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Life & Style

Netflix renews ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ for season 2

BR Life & Style Published 04 Jun, 2024 04:00pm
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has been renewed for a second season, announced Netflix on Monday.

The series tells the story of courtesans in the “royal neighbourhood” of pre-partition Lahore.

It is set in Bhansali’s Bollywood-style opulence, and shows women consorting with aristocrats, forging influential alliances and rivalries against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence from British rule.

Netflix drama ‘Heera Mandi’ stirs complex past of Pakistan’s ‘courtesans’

Within the first week of its launch, it climbed Netflix’s Top 10 TV (Non-English) list in 43 countries, becoming the most-viewed Indian series globally, according to a press release.

“I’m blessed by the love and appreciation for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. It’s been a joy to see the show resonate with audiences worldwide, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix. I’m happy to announce that we’ll be back with season 2,” Bhansali was quoted as saying by the press statement.

‘Heeramandi’, Netflix’s biggest-budget Indian original to date, is also Bhansali’s grandest yet

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has intricately woven magic to bring Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to life,” added Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India.

“Watching audiences everywhere fall in love with this series — making it truly their own as a cultural phenomenon — has been hugely energizing and it thrills me to share that we will be back with Season 2.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he considered Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan for ‘Heeramandi’

