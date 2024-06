BERLIN: Former winners of the European Championship ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany from June 14 to July 14:

2021 (tournament delayed by one year due to Covid pandemic): Italy

2016: Portugal

2012: Spain

2008: Spain

2004: Greece

2000: France

1996: Germany

1992: Denmark

1988: Netherlands

1984: France

1980: West Germany

1976: Czechoslovakia

1972: West Germany

1968: Italy

1964: Spain

1960: Soviet Union