AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -96.8 (-1.22%)
BR30 25,245 Decreased By -504.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 74,667 Decreased By -908.6 (-1.2%)
KSE30 23,919 Decreased By -292.9 (-1.21%)
Markets

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.30 against the greenback in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 4, 2024 Updated June 4, 2024 05:07pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement, appreciating 0.02% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the local unit settled at 278.30, a gain of Re0.06 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Monday, the rupee had closed at 278.36, down by Re0.03.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-278 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and longer International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Globally, the US dollar languished at its lowest since March against the euro and sterling on Tuesday as signs of a softening US economy boosted the case for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The US currency also slumped to its weakest in 2 1/2 months versus the Swiss franc after data showed a second straight month of slowdown in manufacturing activity and an unexpected decline in construction spending.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against the euro, sterling, swissie, yen and two more major peers, was little changed at 104.08, after earlier dipping below 104 for the first time since April 9.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell more than $1 on Tuesday, extending losses from a four-month low in the previous session, as investors worried about supply rising later in the year amid signs of weakening US demand.

Brent crude futures fell $1.14 cents, or 1.5%, to $77.22 a barrel at 0825 GMT.

Brent on Monday closed below $80 for the first time since Feb. 7, after falling more than 3%.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased $1.23 cents, or 1.7%, to $72.99 a barrel. WTI on Monday fell by 3.6% to settle near a four-month low.

