LHC expresses displeasure

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the unpreparedness of a lawyer of a petitioner who challenged a presidential ordinance regarding the appointment of retired judges as election tribunals.

The court therefore asked the petitioner’s counsel to come up with arguments on the maintainability of the petition.

Earlier, a officer argued that the petition was not maintainable and liable to be dismissed.

A citizen, Mashkoor Hussain, filed the petition against the federal government and contended that the presidential ordinance was based on malice.

The petitioner said a decision regarding the appointment of the election tribunal had already been passed by the Lahore High Court. He said the ordinance cannot be applicable to the 2024 general election. He asked the court to declare the ordinance illegal and unconstitutional.

A similar petition filed by Judicial Activist Panel (JAP) has also been fixed for hearing before the court on Tuesday (today).

