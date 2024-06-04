Collective efforts needed to deal with disasters: Minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique, who is Chairman Committee for Disaster Management, has said that disasters can be dealt with by mutual cooperation of all the concerned institutions while the district administration is the foremost rescue agency.

Talking to media at the distribution ceremony of relief goods at PDMA warehouse, he said that Pakistan Army stands side by side with its people in every difficult situation. In 2005, he himself went to the affected areas to help the victims of the earthquake.

He said aid equipment is very important for rescue teams. We pay tribute to the rescue teams who have made it easy for the people in the harsh weather, he added.

Secretary 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, DG Disaster Management Authority Irfan Ali Kathia and other officers including Commander of Pak Army were present. Khawaja Salman Rafique also reviewed the aid supplies provided to Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122.

The health minister told media that the Punjab Disaster Management Authority is the brain child of Mian Shehbaz Sharif. “Shifting patients from homes to hospitals for treatment is a great move,” he said, adding: “No organization can alone deal with channels like rains, storms and fire fighting.”

DG Punjab Disaster Management Authority Irfan Ali Kathia said on the occasion that PDMA Punjab is active to increase the capacity of institutions in view of possible floods. Rescue organizations are being provided with necessary equipment and support related to flood fighting. Major damage can be avoided with advance preparation and effective measures, he added.

Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said on this occasion that he is grateful to PDMA for providing relief material.

The equipment includes 10 of OBM-15HP and 20 of OBM-40HP as per international standards, 25 fibreglass boats, 15 portable air compressors (breathing) and 200 life jackets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024