Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-04

Rainy spell likely to weaken ongoing heatwave

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

KARACHI: The prevailing scorching heatwave is anticipated to dissipate with a fresh pre-monsoon thunder-dusty-rainy weather taking on the country this week, the Met Office said on Monday.

The unyielding heatwave is likely to lose grip on the country, as the Met forecast dust-thunderstorm with rain for the upper parts from today (Tuesday) through the evening of June 8.

The dusty-thunder-rainy spell is set to first engulf Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

Spreading over Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan and Kurram, the fresh weather may roar in intermittent spells.

The weather is likely to surround the horizons of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali only till June 6.

However, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D G Khan, Sahiwal, Multan and Layyah, Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti and Barkhan may only see an isolated rainy spell with dusty-thundery weather from the evening of June 5 to June 7.

Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana are expected to receive a short spell of the isolated-rainy-thundery weather from June 6 and June 7.

The windy-stormy weather with lightening may affect public daily life, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc., over the period.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

weather met office Heatwave

Comments

200 characters

Rainy spell likely to weaken ongoing heatwave

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Inflation slows to 11.8pc in May, lowest in 30 months

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

Demand of CJP’s recusal: PBC, SCBA denounce political party’s statement

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Read more stories