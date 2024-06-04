Rainy spell likely to weaken ongoing heatwave

KARACHI: The prevailing scorching heatwave is anticipated to dissipate with a fresh pre-monsoon thunder-dusty-rainy weather taking on the country this week, the Met Office said on Monday.

The unyielding heatwave is likely to lose grip on the country, as the Met forecast dust-thunderstorm with rain for the upper parts from today (Tuesday) through the evening of June 8.

The dusty-thunder-rainy spell is set to first engulf Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

Spreading over Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan and Kurram, the fresh weather may roar in intermittent spells.

The weather is likely to surround the horizons of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali only till June 6.

However, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D G Khan, Sahiwal, Multan and Layyah, Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti and Barkhan may only see an isolated rainy spell with dusty-thundery weather from the evening of June 5 to June 7.

Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana are expected to receive a short spell of the isolated-rainy-thundery weather from June 6 and June 7.

The windy-stormy weather with lightening may affect public daily life, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc., over the period.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation,” the Met said.

