Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-04

TDAP to participate in ‘Beautyworld Middle East 2024’ fair

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate at the Beautyworld Middle East 2024. The Middle East and Africa’s largest international trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances and well-being will open its doors on 28th October 2024 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The three days event establishing itself as the prime gateway for international beauty majors looking to do business in new and emerging markets.

In 2023, a total of 36 exhibitors from Pakistan showcased their products at the fair. Out of these, 20 exhibitors, including Bonanza Satrangi, Face Fresh, and Faiza Beauty Cream, participated directly. The remaining 16 exhibitors, such as Co Natural, Beauty Star, and Bio Cos International, participated under the umbrella of the TDAP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

TDAP Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre Beautyworld Middle East 2024

Comments

200 characters

TDAP to participate in ‘Beautyworld Middle East 2024’ fair

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Inflation slows to 11.8pc in May, lowest in 30 months

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

Demand of CJP’s recusal: PBC, SCBA denounce political party’s statement

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Read more stories