TDAP to participate in ‘Beautyworld Middle East 2024’ fair

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate at the Beautyworld Middle East 2024. The Middle East and Africa’s largest international trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances and well-being will open its doors on 28th October 2024 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The three days event establishing itself as the prime gateway for international beauty majors looking to do business in new and emerging markets.

In 2023, a total of 36 exhibitors from Pakistan showcased their products at the fair. Out of these, 20 exhibitors, including Bonanza Satrangi, Face Fresh, and Faiza Beauty Cream, participated directly. The remaining 16 exhibitors, such as Co Natural, Beauty Star, and Bio Cos International, participated under the umbrella of the TDAP.

