‘33rd COMEX IT Show’ held in Muscat

ISLAMABAD: The 33rd COMEX IT Show was held at the Muscat Convention Centre, featuring participation from 133 IT companies from around the world, including Pakistan. The Pakistani pavilion was inaugurated by the Pakistani ambassador in Muscat, Imran Ali.

During the opening ceremony, the ambassador expressed that the participation of a Pakistani company in COMEX is a matter of pride for Pakistan.

Rapidev, a Pakistani company, is leading the charge in developing innovative solutions to tackle the complex challenges. They showcase their next generation products and solutions during the exhibition.

It is worth mentioning their scope of work in the areas including Defence, Electronic Warfare, Electronics, Wireless and Mobile Communications’, Artificial Intelligence, Smart Energy Management, IoT, Cellular Security, Surveillance, VOIP and Cybersecurity.

Vice president Operations, Rapidev, said that the presence at the COMEX 2024 allowed then to delve into the forefront of innovation, exchange ideas with key players, and showcase their commitment to excellence in the IT and AI industry. “This experience has further strengthened our position as a leading player in the field, and we look forward to leveraging these connections for future collaborations and advancements”, he maintained.

The four-day event is aimed to promote Oman’s Vision 2040 and lead the country towards digitalization.

A large number of people attended the event, gaining awareness about advancements in the IT sector. The COMEX show was inaugurated by the Sultan of Oman, signalling the Omani government’s deep interest in promoting the IT sector and highlighting the vast opportunities available for IT companies worldwide in Oman.

Amr A Baabood, the CEO of COMEX Oman, mentioned that the four-day event, which is taking place at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, brought more than 100 local and international firms under one roof.

He added that the estimated value of agreements and projects announced at COMEX 2024 is 60% higher than those announced at COMEX 2023—up by OMR40 million.

He explained that the value of new projects and agreements announced during the expo’s opening day touches OMR60 million. These cover the areas of digital fields, developing technical infrastructure and Omani Investment Authority projects to support the digital economy and technology investments, he added.

Various agreements were signed as part of the inaugural ceremony. They were inked by companies specialised in digital transition, development of technical infrastructure and investment and projects undertaken by Oman Investment Authority to support digital economy and digital investments.

Amr A Baabood explained what COMEX is, stating that it is a collection of various things, primarily focused on technology. COMEX is also known as the Global Technology Show. This is its 33rd annual edition. The event is specifically focused on technology with the primary goal of attracting investment. This year, special emphasis has been placed on digital investment. The aim is for companies from both within and outside Oman, as well as governments from other countries, to present their technologies here, providing opportunities for funding, financing, and investment.

This exhibition is not just for the local people of Oman, but a large number of guests from other countries are also participating. The show aims to highlight the need for the utilization of technology. This year, many globally renowned companies have come to exhibit. Both the Omani government and companies are very interested in acquiring advanced technology from this exhibition to improve their standards and performance.

Along with the exhibition, conferences are also being held where information is being exchanged, and the latest trends are being communicated. Through this exhibition, efforts are being made to equip Oman’s future with modern requirements. The event serves as a platform where major names in the technology sector meet, opening paths for trade and investment through technology, information exchange, and sharing mutual experiences.

Vision 2040 is about the development of Oman’s technology sectors, aiming to enhance capacity in the technology field. People have concerns about jobs related to technology, but COMEX provides opportunities to address these concerns. Therefore, COMEX is organised to promote technology, expand its usage in industries, and achieve the objectives of Vision 2040.

