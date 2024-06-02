Munem made JI Karachi amir

KARACHI: Central Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday appointed Munem Zafar as JI Karachi chief after a discussion with the office-bearers, officials said. Munem Zafar was currently serving as the acting chief for the JI Karachi and previously had worked as a general secretary.

He was born in Karachi in 1974, joining Islami Jamiat Talaba in his student days, which he latter led from 2002 to 2004. He was a professional journalist for two decades.

Munem has contributed significantly in the Karachi Rights Movement and other political campaigns under the banner of JI Karachi.

