Jun 02, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-06-02

Islamabad: rise in crime alarming

Fazal Sher Published 02 Jun, 2024 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Gangs of armed robbers and carjackers ruled the roost in the heavily-guarded capital city as auto thieves stole over 1,404 vehicles and robbers deprived citizens of cash and valuables worth millions of rupees during the first five months of 2024.

Police sources said that during the period, armed persons snatched over 1,074 mobile phones from citizens at gunpoint in the limits of different police stations. Similarly, over 389 cases of theft including robbery and dacoity were reported to the city police, in which, citizens were deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees.

The 1,404 cases of vehicle theft included 1,246 motorbikes and 158 cars, they said. During the month of January, robbers struck at over 78 different places and deprived citizens of cash and valuables. In the same month, armed persons snatched 144 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 216 motorbikes and 30 cars from different areas.

Sources further said 72 cases of different kinds of theft, 136 cases of mobile snatched at gunpoint as well as 246 cases of carjacking including 30 cars were reported to the capital’s various police stations during the month of February.

Furthermore, 86 cases of theft including robbery, dacoity, and 259 cases of mobile snatching were reported to the police in the month of March. In the same month, carjackers stole 30 four-wheelers and 264 two-wheelers from the city’s different areas.

During the month of April, auto thieves stole 277 motorbikes and 37 cars. Armed persons snatched 234 mobile phones and robbers struck at 86 different places in April.

Sources said that armed persons snatched 301 mobile phones at gunpoint, 277 motorbikes and 26 cars were stolen, and robbers struck at 71 places in May this year.

According to statistics shared by sources, the month of May topped the list of mobile snatching 301 in number, followed by March, 259; April, 234; January, 144, and February 136.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

