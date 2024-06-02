AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
WASA accelerates preparations for monsoon

Recorder Report Published 02 Jun, 2024 02:53am

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore has accelerated its preparations for the monsoon season.

On Saturday, WASA Lahore Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad chaired a meeting to review the monsoon preparations, in which the officers of the operation, engineering and revenue wing departments participated.

While addressing the meeting, the WASA MD warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the preparations and special attention should be given to desalination operation, adding that the public representatives should be involved in the execution of the plan. In addition, all drains and sewage lines desalination would be done on a war footing while under-bridges and roadside drains would be thoroughly cleaned. He also said that special safety measures should be taken at sites of development projects during the monsoon season.

The meeting was told that 20 monsoon emergency camps would be set up in the city by June 15, including Lakshmi Chowk, GPO Chowk, Shiranwala Gate, Cooper Road, Qurtaba Chowk, Rasool Park, Dubai Chowk, Nabha Road, Firdous Market, Aik Maurya Pull, Chowk Nakhuda, Bhati Gate, Tikka Chowk in Johar Town, Hamad Colony, Usman Block, Bagichi Sethan, Jinnah Hospital, B Block in Tajpura, Allah Ho Chowk and LMP Disposal.

The WASA MD sought a report from all directors regarding desalination, disposal stations and machinery and instructed them to keep the water disposal pumps and lift stations operational and to keep the backup pumps on standby.

Meanwhile, Ghufran Ahmed reviewed the progress of WASA Lahore’s revenue collection and instructed the directors to speed up operations against the defaulters. He asked them to disconnect the water and sewerage connections of the defaulters and register an FIR against them.

