AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-02

Indonesia to issue copper export permits for Freeport, Amman

Reuters Published 02 Jun, 2024 02:53am

JAKARTA: Indonesia will issue copper concentrate export permits for miner Freeport Indonesia and Amman Mineral Internasional, a trade ministry official said on Friday, ensuring that exports by both companies would not be disrupted.

Freeport’s and Amman’s current export permits expire on Friday. “The permits will take effect from June 1,” Budi Santoso, the trade ministry’s director general of international trade, without disclosing further details. Budi said both companies will be permitted to export until Dec. 31.

Indonesia banned shipments of all raw minerals from June 2023, but Freeport and Amman were given a year-long dispensation to export their copper concentrate to allow the miners more time to finish the construction of their smelters.

Both companies have since lobbied the government for another extension, arguing that their smelters would not reach full capacity by next month.

On May 8, President Joko Widodo said the government would extend Freeport’s and Amman’s export permits, but did not provide details.

Copper indonesia

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia to issue copper export permits for Freeport, Amman

Taming inflation, providing jobs high priorities: Musadik

Kids’ immunization: Govt approves Rs12.30bn TSG for health ministry

FTO proposes massive changes in tax policy/laws

OPEC+ set to decide oil output policy for 2024, possibly into 2025

Law modules in trainings: CCP, PICG agree to broaden collaboration

Reaction to Musadik’s, Kundi’s offer: No talks with ‘beneficiaries of Form 47’: PTI

Live-streaming NAB amendment: SC explains why KP’s plea rejected

FIA summons PTI bigwigs to probe controversial social media post

Off-dock terminal NLC Sultanabad: FBR declares it as customs port

GEPCO tender: local suppliers ‘knock out’ int’l bidder

Read more stories