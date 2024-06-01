AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll lowered to eight in Afghan boat accident: officials

AFP Published 01 Jun, 2024 11:46pm

KABUL: Taliban authorities in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday revised the death toll of a boat accident down to eight after earlier reporting 20 people had drowned in a river crossing.

“Eight people were killed and two people are still missing after a boat sank in Basawul area of Momand Dara district of Nangarhar province,” provincial information department head Quraishi Badloon said in a post on X.

Badloon, the governor’s office and other Nangarhar officials initially said 20 people, including women and children, were killed Saturday morning when a motorboat sank during a river crossing.

In his post later Saturday, Badloon said 16 people had been rescued by civilians and authorities, some 10 of whom were injured, with several taken to hospital.

The boat had been overloaded with passengers, causing water to overflow and stop the engine, said provincial deputy governor Saeed Ahmad Banawri, according to a post on X by the governor’s media office.

Residents in the area regularly cross the river using boats often in poor condition, as there is no nearby bridge, local media reported.

Banawri said the river had swelled from recent rains, making crossings more challenging.

Afghanistan Afghan boat accident

Comments

200 characters

Death toll lowered to eight in Afghan boat accident: officials

Efforts afoot to provide maximum relief to people in upcoming budget: Musadik Malik

KP governor says willing to hold dialogue with PTI if party apologises for past mistakes

Govt committed to bringing new level of prosperity to country: Ishaq Dar

FIA summons PTI leaders over ‘anti-state social media post’

Pakistan will welcome UK’s assistance in tackling cybercrime: Mohsin Naqvi

India PM Modi appears set to triumph as voting ends in marathon election

Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed

Govt slashes PSDP by Rs204bn

Italy warns against ‘rash’ moves over arms to Ukraine

Budget FY2024-25: Rs681bn earmarked for power tariff-related subsidies?

Read more stories