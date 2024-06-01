AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Sports

Rybakina moves into French Open last 16

AFP Published 01 Jun, 2024 05:15pm

PARIS: Elena Rybakina advanced to the last 16 of the French Open on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina broke three times in a row to edge a tight first set against the 25th seed before finding her rhythm in the second to close out victory.

Djokovic eyes Federer record and French Open last 16 spot

Fourth seed Rybakina goes on to play either Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, seeded 15th, or Ana Bogdan of Romania.

Rybakina’s best run on the clay at Roland Garros came in 2021 when she reached the quarter-finals.

French Open Elena Rybakina

