Business & Finance Print 2024-06-01

IMF official, IT minister discuss digitalisation process in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, here on Friday.

Detailed views were exchanged on the digitalisation process in Pakistan and the IT and telecommunication sector.

While talking to the IMF Representative, Khawaja said that steps are on for digital transformation in the country.

Connectivity, fiberization and availability of digital devices are the foundation of digitalisation, she said.

The IT minister said that the government was committed to transforming Pakistan into a digital economy under the National Digitalisation Plan.

Digitalisation of health, education and agriculture sectors is pivotal for the uplift of the country.

About IT sector, Khawaja said the IT sector of Pakistan has great potential as the sector is full of opportunities.

She noted that the IT exports of Pakistan were increasing. Under the vision of the prime minister, private sector is being fully facilitated, she maintained.

IMF IT digitalisation Shaza Fatima Khawaja

