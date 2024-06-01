PTI for grand alliance of like-minded parties

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders on Friday called on National Party (NP) leadership, seeking its support in a bid to form a grand alliance of like-minded party against the “mandate-theft” regime.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, and others held a detailed meeting with NP chief Dr Abdul Malik and sought his party’s support to become part of the proposed anti-government to get rid of the regime which has usurped the power through stealing people’s mandate in February 8 elections.

The two sides exchanged views on the current political situation in Balochistan and expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation particularly the deepening issue of enforced disappearance.

PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser said it point-blank: the way the country is being run through an illegitimate regime through a stolen mandate is not acceptable. “The unconstitutional system must be halted immediately to prevent further erosion of democratic principles and institutional integrity,” he added. He said that Punjab which is being run by an illegitimate chief minister has turned into a police state and the constitution is currently suspended in the country which is shameful for all democrats in the country. He said that all the state institutions must perform their duties under their constitutional ambit, and no one would be allowed to disrespect the parliament as it is the only supreme lawmaking constitutional institution. He regretted the decisions which are supposed to be taken by the parliament, are being taken behind closed doors and by undemocratic forces, for which the forces who believe in democracy must get united under a one-point agenda: restore democracy and the constitution.

Asad Qaiser continued that the PTI along with other opposition parties to restore the sanctity of the constitution through the platform of Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan, adding this is the reason the party has also approached NP’s Dr. Malik to play his due role in the fight against undemocratic forces.

Speaking on the occasion, the opposition leader in NA said that there exists no constitution in the country, which is the reason the undemocratic forces have virtually hijacked all state institutions to prolong their illegitimate rule. He maintained that the need of the hour is that all the political parties which believe, democracy is the only way forward to resolve the issues, must get united or it will be too late.

Quoting jailed PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, he said: “No matter how great the oppression is, I will never cease to raise my voice against it. I will not strike deal with those who kept the nation in chains of slavery”.

The NP chief Dr. Abdul Malik said that Balochistan is grappling with a profound political crisis, exacerbated by the attempts to disrespect the legitimate public mandate. He underscored that all the political parties need to play a role in resolving the province’s multipronged deep-rooted crisis. Malik said that he would discuss the issue of joining the opposition’s alliance with the central executive committee of his party and inform PTI leadership soon.

The PTI leaders also said that they are in touch with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other like-minded political leaders, adding all the parties belonging to the opposition are unanimous over the restoration of constitution and rule of law to put the country on the right track.

