Minister emphasises modernization in agriculture

HYDERABAD: Sindh Provincial Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr emphasized the need for modernization in agriculture to address the challenges posed by environmental change. He urged agriculture officials to guide farmers on contemporary best practices and emerging issues in the sector.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Agriculture Association at the Directorate of Agriculture Research Institute in Tando Jam, the minister highlighted the crucial role of agriculture officers in driving progress in the field. He encouraged them to work closely with farmers to develop innovative solutions and enhance crop production.

Minister Mehr identified key challenges facing agriculture, including the judicious use of chemical pesticides, development of new crop varieties and seeds, disease control, and boosting crop yields. He stressed the importance of raising awareness among farmers about these issues to ensure sustainable agricultural practices.

The minister emphasized the potential of improving the production and quality of strategic crops like mangoes, dates, wheat, and cotton to bolster the country's economy. By supporting farmers and promoting cutting-edge techniques, Sindh's agriculture sector can thrive and contribute significantly to national growth.

Vice chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Professor Dr. Fateh Mari and others were present on occasion.

