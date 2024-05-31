AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-31

JI appreciates Spain, Norway & Ireland

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: Jammat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has written letters to the Prime Ministers of Spain, Norway and Ireland, appreciating the historic decisions they made to recognize the state of Palestine.

The decision, he said, demonstrated the unwavering commitments of the three European nations to upholding international laws, human rights and principles of justice and equality.

The freedom and right to self-determination, wrote the JI Emir, are absolute right of the people of Palestine. By recognizing the state of Palestine, said Rehman, these nations have sent a strong message to international community, affirming the rights of Palestinians could not be denied and ignored.

The decision, he hoped, would undoubtedly contribute to the momentum towards just and lasting peace in the Middle East region.

He believed the decision would contribute to a renewed focus on finding a peaceful resolution, ending the occupation and ensuring the dignity and freedom of the people of Palestine.

“Your government stance serves as inspiration to others and I hope more will follow the example,” he said.

Expressing regards and admiration to the Prime Ministers, he said the Pakistani nation would continue cooperation with the European countries for the promotion of common human values.

