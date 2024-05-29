Navy foils major drug smuggling bid

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has foiled a major drug smuggling attempt in the North Arabian Sea, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by ISPR, the Pakistan Navy ship PNS Aslat seized a large quantity of narcotics in the North Arabian Sea during a regional maritime security patrol.

“The seized drugs are worth thousands of dollars in the international market. The successful operation against drug smuggling is the result of effective surveillance at sea by Pakistan Navy,” the statement added.

The ISPR said that the ships of the Pakistan Navy regularly perform duties on Regional Maritime Security Patrol to prevent drug smuggling, piracy and human trafficking at sea.