May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-29

Navy foils major drug smuggling bid

PPI Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has foiled a major drug smuggling attempt in the North Arabian Sea, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by ISPR, the Pakistan Navy ship PNS Aslat seized a large quantity of narcotics in the North Arabian Sea during a regional maritime security patrol.

“The seized drugs are worth thousands of dollars in the international market. The successful operation against drug smuggling is the result of effective surveillance at sea by Pakistan Navy,” the statement added.

The ISPR said that the ships of the Pakistan Navy regularly perform duties on Regional Maritime Security Patrol to prevent drug smuggling, piracy and human trafficking at sea.

ISPR pakistan navy smuggling drug smuggling

Comments

200 characters

Navy foils major drug smuggling bid

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories