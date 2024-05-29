Punjab govt reduces prices of bakery items

LAHORE: After a reduction in the prices of roti following a drop in flour prices, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced reduction in bakery item rates.

According to details, after meetings and negotiations with the representatives of the bakery association and various brands, a reduction of Rs30 has been made on the large bread, while the large bread available at less than Rs200 is being reduced by Rs20.

Minister of Food Bilal Yasin said that a discount of Rs10 has been given on small bread and Rs5 on all kinds of buns. Bilal Yasin said that a decrease of Rs10 for 200 grams of rusk is announced while the prices of all types of bakery products were reduced significantly.

The Minister of Food said that the price reduction of bakery products will be implemented immediately and the price reduction will be applied to all brands and local bakery products across the province.

Yasin said that it will be the responsibility of Punjab Food Authority to maintain quality and ensure availability of the products on the reduced prices. He said that the district administration, industries and food department will ensure implementation of prices. The Minister said that all possible steps are being taken to provide affordable and quality food to the people of Punjab.

