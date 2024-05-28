May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Seventh seed Ruud into French Open second round

AFP Published 28 May, 2024 07:32pm

PARIS: Norway’s Casper Ruud started his bid for a maiden French Open title, after final defeats in each of the past two years, with a comfortable win against Brazilian qualifier Felipe Meligeni Alves on Tuesday.

Ruud, who won clay-court titles in Barcelona and Geneva in the build-up to Roland Garros, cruised to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory and will next face either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain or Monegasque qualifier Valentin Vacherot.

“It’s great to be back here at Roland Garros,” he said. “Hopefully I can make it another good year here.”

Djokovic looks to overcome ‘bumps in road’ at rainswept French Open

Ruud was beaten in straight sets by Novak Djokovic in last year’s final following a one-sided loss to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 showpiece.

He also lost the 2022 US Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.

